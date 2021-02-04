Minnesota Records Over 1,400 New COVID Cases and 17 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- For the first time in several days, Minnesota recorded over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,410 new cases reported Wednesday. Of that total, Stearns County had 24 new cases, Sherburne County had 15 and Benton County had 9.

State health officials say there were also 17 more deaths related to complications from the coronavirus, however none of those deaths were in the tri-county area.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been over 465,100 people who have tested positive for the virus and over 6,200 deaths statewide.

