Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Issues Air Quality Alert

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for west central, northwestern and north central Minnesota.

The alert takes effect Thursday morning and runs through Friday at 9:00 p.m.

The affected area includes Roseau, Baudette, International Falls, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, Brainerd, Ortonville, Alexandria, St. Cloud and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

Everyone should take precautions when the air quality is unhealthy, especially those who have asthma or other breathing conditions.

When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, use your inhalers as directed and contact your health care provider.