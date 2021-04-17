Minnesota Passes 7,000 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,429 positive cases on Saturday.

The totals for the state are now at 7,005 and 554,536 respectively.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area, but nearby Wright County reported one death of a resident in their early 40s. Stearns County reported 100 cases, Sherburne County reported 78 cases, and Benton County reported 26.

Health officials say over 8.8 million tests have been run and over 1.5 million Minnesota residents have completed a vaccine series.

