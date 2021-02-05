Minnesota Orchestra Posts Operating Loss of $11.7 Million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Orchestra has posted another record-breaking deficit as the coronavirus pandemic continues its disruption.

The orchestra is reporting an operating loss of $11.7 million, the largest in its history and topping last year's $8.8 million deficit.

The orchestra canceled 52 concerts and 19 rental events, as well as the fundraising Symphony Ball.

Some of Minnesota's other major arts institutions have also reported losses. The Guthrie Theater had a record $2.7 million operating deficit for the fiscal year ending in August. The Minneapolis Institute of Art posted its first loss in 27 years.

