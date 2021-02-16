Minnesota Nears Giving 1 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota is closing in on the milestone of administering 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state's health care providers had administered more than 927,000 vaccine doses as of Sunday. That figure covers more than 686,000 people who'd had at least their first doses as of Sunday, which includes the more than 240,000 people who had completed the two-dose series. And that means 12.3% of Minnesota's population has had at least one dose, with 4.3% having had both doses.

The department also reports 456 new cases and two new deaths.

Get our free mobile app