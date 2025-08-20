UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesotans making minimum wage will be getting their annual pay raise on the first of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the minimum wage rate will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st to $11.41 an hour for all employers in the state.

The 90-day training wage for workers under the age of 20 will increase to $9.31 per hour.

The rates reflect a 2.5 percent increase.

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a minimum wage ordinance that requires higher minimum wage rates for work performed in those cities.