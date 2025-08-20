New Pay Rates For Minimum Wage Workers Kick In January 1
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesotans making minimum wage will be getting their annual pay raise on the first of the year.
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the minimum wage rate will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st to $11.41 an hour for all employers in the state.
The 90-day training wage for workers under the age of 20 will increase to $9.31 per hour.
The rates reflect a 2.5 percent increase.
The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have a minimum wage ordinance that requires higher minimum wage rates for work performed in those cities.
Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens
This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.
Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes