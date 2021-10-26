Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale Now

ROSEVILLE -- It's time now to buy your Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets.

The Minnesota Lottery's annual drawing will be held on New Year's Day, but tickets for the raffle typically sell out weeks in advance.

The tickets cost $10 each.

There are 12,000 cash prizes with the top two prizes $1 million each.

The drawing that was held on January 1st of this year still has two unclaimed $100,000 prizes with one of the winning tickets told in Sartell and the other sold in Milaca.

