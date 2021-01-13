Minnesota Man Who Trained with Islamic State Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who traveled to Syria and Iraq where prosecutors say he became a soldier for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a terrorism count.

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of Minnesota to one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to his plea agreement, Al-Madioum admitted that he joined the Islamic State group and received military training. He admitted he was a soldier until he was injured while conducting military activities. After his injury, he continued to receive payments from IS; he surrendered to Syrian Democratic Forces in March 2019 and was returned to Minnesota last year to face charges.