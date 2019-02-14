Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping, Restraining Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman he met in downtown Minneapolis and offered to drive home.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Dontay Reese instead drove the woman to Wisconsin in August 2017 and told her he planned to make money by trafficking her. The victim attempted to escape multiple times and each time was captured and restrained.

The Wisconsin State Patrol found the woman running out of a wooded area with her wrists bound together and screaming for help. Authorities say a fully naked Reese following her out of the woods and tried running across an interstate before he was arrested.

The Burnsville man entered the plea in federal court in Minneapolis Wednesday. Sentencing is June 4.