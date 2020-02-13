Jury Finds Father Guilty in Children Kidnapping Case

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has found a Grand Rapids man guilty of burglary and assault charges after kidnapping his children from their mother's St. Cloud home last September.

Thirty-three-year-old Deangelo Bey has been found guilty on four felony charges. The jury convicted Bey on two counts of 1st-degree burglary and two counts of 2nd-degree assault. Jurors also found additional aggravating factors because the children were present when the crimes were committed.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 300 block of 4th Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. on September 4th. The caller reported four children ages 18-months to 12-years-old who were taken from their mother.

Police say Bey, 31-year-old Kailee Lucking of Grand Rapids, 34-year-old Andre Taylor of St. Paul, 28-year-old Tamarah Taylor of St. Paul entered the woman's apartment to take the children. Police say Bey displayed a handgun and Tamarah Taylor used a taser on the mother during the abduction.

With the help of Grand Rapids Police, Bey, Lucking, Taylor and the four children were found at a home in Grand Rapids hours later.

The cases against Lucking, Tamarah Taylor, and Andre Taylor are still moving through the court system.

No sentencing date has been set for Bey, but the Stearns County Attorney's Office says they will be asking the judge for a sentence above the presumptive state sentencing guidelines due to the aggravating factors involving the children.

