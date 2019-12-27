UPDATE: Suspect Accused of Taking Infant Son Arrested

WYOMING, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a Minnesota man accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old son from the boy's mother after assaulting her.

The infant was later found safe.

Wyoming, Minnesota police on Friday apprehended 38-year-old Ben Tietz, along with help from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Tietz is the father of the child but does not have custodial rights. The victim told police she was assaulted Thursday in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again at a Wyoming gas station.