Man Charged With Kidnapping and Assault of St. Cloud Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A Cushing man is charged with three felonies after a woman claimed she was held against her will and assaulted.

Two witnesses called 911 around 1:30 Friday afternoon to report a woman who was in an SUV screaming and asking for help. St. Cloud Police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The woman said she was riding with 40-year-old Tobias Smith when they went to the house of Smith's friend. She said Smith made her wait in the vehicle and after two hours she called him to take her home.

Court records show Smith came out angry and yelling. As they got near the woman's house, the victim said Smith grabbed her hair and punched her in the head and face. Smith is also accused of pointing a knife toward the woman and telling her she couldn't get out and that he was going to kill her.

Police say they found a knife with an open blade under the driver's seat.

Smith denied assaulting the woman. He is charged with felony kidnapping, 2nd-degree assault, and threats of violence.