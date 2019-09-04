POLICE: Four Jailed After Father Kidnaps Children

ST. CLOUD -- Four people are jailed and another is wanted by authorities after St. Cloud Police say four children were kidnapped by their father early Wednesday.

Police were called to the 300 block of 4th Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. on a report of four children ages 18-months to 12-years-old who were taken from their mother.

Police say the father, 33-year-old Deangelo Bey of Minneapolis, 31-year-old Kailee Lucking of Grand Rapids, 34-year-old Andre Taylor of St. Paul, 28-year-old Tamarah Taylor of St. Paul and another man entered the woman's apartment to take the children.

Police say the father displayed a handgun and Tamarah Taylor used a taser on the mother during the abduction.

With the help of Grand Rapids Police, Bey, Lucking, Taylor and the four children were found at a home in Grand Rapids at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Police set up a perimeter and a police negotiator was called in. Officers were able to take the children into protective custody unharmed and arrested the three suspects.

Tamarah Taylor was later found in Minneapolis and arrested.

Police are searching for a fourth suspect who assisted in the kidnapping.

The suspects are being taken to the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping assault and burglary.

The children are remaining in protective custody until they can be reunited with their mother.