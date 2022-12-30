Minnesota Man Killed While Crossing Las Vegas Street

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck

and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal

at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas

said Thursday.

The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the

7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested, and jailed on

suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene

of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.

A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs,

New Mexico, were on Fremont Street crossing 4th Street when they were struck by

a burgundy-colored GMC Acacia driven by Terrell, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead at

a hospital, police said. The Clark County coroner's office did not immediately

release their names, pending notification of relatives.

Terrell appeared in court in handcuffs Thursday and was not asked to speak by a

local judge who set bail at $100,000 and scheduled her to appear on January 4 on the

criminal charges that could get her a mandatory minimum prison sentence of

two-to-20 years for each death if she is convicted.

She will be asked to enter a plea if she is indicted or ordered by a judge to stand trial.

A deputy public defender temporarily assigned to represent Terrell, Marissa

Pensabene, said in court that Terrell is a single mother of a 3-year-old who has

lived in Las Vegas for more than three years and works as an account executive

for an internet company.

Pensabene was not immediately available outside of court to comment.

Judge Holly Stoberski said that if Terrell posts bail, she cannot drive and

must wear an ankle bracelet electronic monitor.

The Fremont Street Experience pedestrian crossing is a marked walkway beneath

traffic signals on a three-lane, one-way street. It is often crowded with people

making their way between casinos, stores, kiosks, street entertainers, bars and

restaurants beneath a zip-line attraction and a four-block-long lighted video

canopy.