MINNESOTA MIC BOY LOSES JOB OVER SILLY RANT

Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around.

WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

Maybe it's because I'm a Mom of three young men but if I heard this over the intercom, I would probably laugh. It was clearly a joke, and it WAS after hours. I thought it was a cute, and clever way to say, "UMMMMM...Hello! We are closed! Please bring your items to the front of the store as we're getting ready to lock up." When I was a kid, this probably never happened without someone losing their job, but these days, I didn't think we were quite so uptight.

Now...I probably wouldn't have the guts to get on the mic and do something like this, but this kid is funny! He announced 3 times that the store was closing before he went on his silly rant; clearly trying to say, common folks.... let's wrap it up. He obviously loves his job and is very sad that they fired him. He apologized to Joann Fabrics and promised that he would NEVER do it again if they would just take him back.

I LIKE MIC BOY- HIRE HIM BACK

Most people are on his side. There are lots of comments that say, yeah...maybe he took it too far, but darn if it wasn't pretty funny. He just kept going and going. He's clearly a child of the times, making a TikTok after hours that he thought would be funny, and wasn't pre-planned. When you're on a roll...you're on a roll!

His hashtags while begging Joann Fabrics to take him back are also really funny. Some of them include: #JusticeForMicBoy, #DoubleChin, #SpyKids2, #SpyKids3, #SpyKids...There are others..but this boy made my day. I'm sorry he lost his job for it. He's silly, maybe a little crazy, but clearly a joyous human being.

