Minnesota Looking for Someone to Run New Cannabis Program

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota is looking for someone to run its cannabis program.

The state has announced the application process is now open for the new position of Director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

The director will be responsible for building the new state agency and will play a key role in establishing and regulating the new adult-use market.

On May 30th Governor Tim Walz signed legislation making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana.

The Office of Cannabis Management will regulate recreational cannabis, the Medical Cannabis Program, and the lower-potency hemp edibles. The OCM will be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations outlining how and when businesses can participate in the industry.

Applications will be accepted through July 31st, with the final candidate named in early fall.

