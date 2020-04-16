Minnesota Lawmakers to Vote on Plan for Beer and Wine to Go

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Legislative leaders have agreed on a plan to let Minnesota restaurants offer beer and wine to go to help them stay afloat while they subsist on takeout orders during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The bill is set for votes Thursday in the Senate and Friday in the House. It would let restaurants sell up to 72 ounces of beer, hard seltzer or cider, and up to 750 milliliters of wine with takeout food orders. That works out to six 12-ounce cans of beer or a standard bottle of wine.

Minnesota's bars and restaurants have been shut down since March 17.