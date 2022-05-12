Minnesota Lawmakers Remain at Odds Over Sports Betting Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over sports betting legalization bill.

The House prepared to take up the proposal Thursday evening despite a lack of support in the Senate.

The House bill would put Minnesota's Native American tribes in control by allowing in-person wagering at tribal casinos and allowing tribes to partner with mobile betting companies. The Senate bill includes the state's two horse racing tracks.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says the House bill doesn't have the support it needs to pass in the Senate because it only lets tribal casinos in on the action.