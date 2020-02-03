Minnesota House Speaker: Democrats Will Be True to Vision

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Speaker Melissa Hortman says Minnesota House Democrats will aggressively advance an agenda in the upcoming legislative session that reflects their vision.

She says they're hoping Minnesota voters will agree and give Democrats sole control of state government in November.

Hortman made the comments Monday in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the session, which opens Feb. 11. She says there will be areas where House Democrats try to reach common ground with the Senate GOP majority. But she says Democrats believe they've already staked out the middle ground on contentious issues such as gun violence and insulin affordability.