Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of September 16th
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the Week of Sept. 16, 2024
CLASS 6A
1. Lakeville North (7) 3-0 115
2. Maple Grove (3) 3-0 105
3. Minnetonka (2) 2-0 102
4. Edina 2-1 77
5. Shakopee 3-0 76
6. Eden Prairie 2-1 62
7. Eagan 2-1 39
8, Anoka 2-1 20
9. Lakeville South 1-2 19
10. Stillwater 2-1 17
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 12, Blaine 7, Sr. Michael-Albertville 5, Farmington, Buffalo 2, Rosemount 2.
_____
CLASS 5A
1. Elk River (11) 3-0 118
2. Alexandria 3-0 105
3. Moorhead (1) 3-0 91
4. Owatonna 3-0 85
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 64
6. Andover 2-1 51
7. Rochester John Marshall 3-0 36
8. Waconia 2-1 31
9. Mankato West 2-1 26
10. Mankato East 2-1 15
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 12, Chaska 10, Minneapolis Washburn 8, St. Thomas Academy 5, Sauk Radpis-Rice 2, Monticello 1
_____
CLASS 4A
1. Becker (9) 3-0 116
2. Totino-Grace (3) 3-0 105
3. Orono 3-0 100
4. Hutchinson 2-1 68
5. Mound Westonka (1) 3-0 63
6. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 36
7. Providence Academy 2-1 30
8. Byron 2-1 27
9. Princeton 3-0 26
10. New Ulm 3-0 24
Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 15, Kasson-Mantorville 10, Marshall 10, North Branch 10, Detroit Lakes 7, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1
_____
CLASS 3A
1. Stewartville (12) 3-0 120
2. Dassel-Cokato 3-0 103
3. Fairmont 3-0 82
4. Albany 3-0 80
5. Holy Family 3-0 73
6. Pequot Lakes 3-0 69
7. Pine Island 3-0 34
8. Pierz 3-0 31
9. Waseca 2-1 30
8. Fergus Falls 3-0 16
Others receiving votes: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Annandale 6, East Grand Forks 5, Esko 3, Luverne 3, St. Croix Lutheran 3
_____
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (6) 3-0 107
2. Eden Valley-Watkins (2) 3-0 101
3. Chatfield (4) 3-0 99
4. Jackson Co. Central 3-0 70
5. Cannon Falls 3-0 69
6. Caledonia 2-1 47
7. Triton 3-0 43
8. Holdingford 3-0 42
9. Norwood Young America 3-0 36
10. Barnum 3-0 11
Others receiving votes: International Falls 10, Kimball Area 6, Randolph 6, St. Agnes 3 Lester Prairie 2, Staples-Motley 2
_____
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12) 3-0 120
2. Springfield 3-0 90
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 88
4. Goodhue 3-0 82
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0 56
6. (tie) Parkers Prairie 3-0 41
6. (tie) Dawson-Boyd 3-0 41
8. Browerville/Eagle Valley 3-0 40
9. BOLD 2-1 36
10. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 20
Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie 17; Ada-Borup West 6, Fillmore Central 5, Lester Prairie 3, Red Lake County 3
_____
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (7) 3-0 115
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 3-0 106
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 93
4. Hills-Beaver Creek 3-0 78
5. Cherry 3-0 58
6. Verndale 3-0 50
7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 3-0 47
8. Spring Grove 3-0 38
9. Goodridge/Gyglya 3-0 29
10. Fosston 3-0 10
Others receiving votes: Hancock 9, Mountain Lake Area 6, Stephen-Argyle 5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4, Kingsland 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Ogilvie 3, Houston 2