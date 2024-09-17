Minnesota High School Football Poll &#8211; Week of September 16th

Minnesota High School Football Poll – Week of September 16th

Football, Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the Week of Sept. 16, 2024

CLASS 6A

1. Lakeville North (7) 3-0 115

2. Maple Grove (3) 3-0 105

3. Minnetonka (2) 2-0 102

4. Edina 2-1 77

5. Shakopee 3-0 76

6. Eden Prairie 2-1 62

7. Eagan 2-1 39

8, Anoka 2-1 20

9. Lakeville South 1-2 19

10. Stillwater 2-1 17

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 12, Blaine 7, Sr. Michael-Albertville 5, Farmington, Buffalo 2, Rosemount 2.

_____

CLASS 5A

1. Elk River (11) 3-0 118

2. Alexandria 3-0 105

3. Moorhead (1) 3-0 91

4. Owatonna 3-0 85

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 64

6. Andover 2-1 51

7. Rochester John Marshall 3-0 36

8. Waconia 2-1 31

9. Mankato West 2-1 26

10. Mankato East 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 12, Chaska 10, Minneapolis Washburn 8, St. Thomas Academy 5, Sauk Radpis-Rice 2, Monticello 1

_____

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (9) 3-0 116

2. Totino-Grace (3) 3-0 105

3. Orono 3-0 100

4. Hutchinson 2-1 68

5. Mound Westonka (1) 3-0 63

6. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 36

7. Providence Academy 2-1 30

8. Byron 2-1 27

9. Princeton 3-0 26

10. New Ulm 3-0 24

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 15, Kasson-Mantorville 10, Marshall 10, North Branch 10, Detroit Lakes 7, St. Paul Johnson 5, Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1

_____

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (12) 3-0 120

2. Dassel-Cokato 3-0 103

3. Fairmont 3-0 82

4. Albany 3-0 80

5. Holy Family 3-0 73

6. Pequot Lakes 3-0 69

7. Pine Island 3-0 34

8. Pierz 3-0 31

9. Waseca 2-1 30

8. Fergus Falls 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 10, Annandale 6, East Grand Forks 5, Esko 3, Luverne 3, St. Croix Lutheran 3

_____

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (6) 3-0 107

2. Eden Valley-Watkins (2) 3-0 101

3. Chatfield (4) 3-0 99

4. Jackson Co. Central 3-0 70

5. Cannon Falls 3-0 69

6. Caledonia 2-1 47

7. Triton 3-0 43

8. Holdingford 3-0 42

9. Norwood Young America 3-0 36

10. Barnum 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: International Falls 10, Kimball Area 6, Randolph 6, St. Agnes 3 Lester Prairie 2, Staples-Motley 2

_____

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12) 3-0 120

2. Springfield 3-0 90

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 88

4. Goodhue 3-0 82

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3-0 56

6. (tie) Parkers Prairie 3-0 41

6. (tie) Dawson-Boyd 3-0 41

8. Browerville/Eagle Valley 3-0 40

9. BOLD 2-1 36

10. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 20

Others receiving votes: Blooming Prairie 17; Ada-Borup West 6, Fillmore Central 5, Lester Prairie 3, Red Lake County 3

_____

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (7) 3-0 115

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4) 3-0 106

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 93

4. Hills-Beaver Creek 3-0 78

5. Cherry 3-0 58

6. Verndale 3-0 50

7. Leroy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pac. 3-0 47

8. Spring Grove 3-0 38

9. Goodridge/Gyglya 3-0 29

10. Fosston 3-0 10

Others receiving votes: Hancock 9, Mountain Lake Area 6, Stephen-Argyle 5, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4, Kingsland 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Ogilvie 3, Houston 2

Categories: AP Stories, From the WJON Newsroom, Sports

More From AM 1240 WJON