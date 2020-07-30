Minnesota Governor to Announce Reopening Guidance on Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz will announce guidance for school districts to reopen in the fall at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday as the coronavirus accelerates statewide.

State health and education officials asked school administrators last month to prepare for three scenarios before Walz's announcement: distance learning, in-person learning or a hybrid model.

The guidance comes as President Donald Trump has pressed schools nationwide to open for in-person learning, and as many teachers have expressed fears of doing so.

Education Minnesota, the state teachers' union, last week released a survey with just one in five teachers supporting in-person learning.

