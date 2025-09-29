UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are falling. Gas Buddy says gas prices have seen a notable weekly drop in most states as seasonal factors ramp up their impact. The switch to cheaper winter gasoline and falling demand are driving the lower prices.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.65 per gallon.