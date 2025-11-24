UNDATED (WJON News) -- Friday is the last of four "Free Park Days" in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives the vehicle parking fees to all 73 state parks and recreation areas to encourage friends and families to get outdoors and explore.

The DNR says late November offers a variety of outdoor recreation options, including hiking, biking, photography, fishing, and more. Bare trees also make it easier to see wildlife and for bird watching.

The DNR encourages everyone to plan ahead for their visit by checking visitor alerts, downloading the free Avenza app, and the park's GeoPDF map ahead of time. The app will track your location even without the internet or phone service.

Dress appropriately and check out the signs at the park entrance.

The first Free Park Day in 2026 will be on January 19th.

