UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will visit a food shelf in Eagan on Monday morning and announce $4 million in emergency one-time funding for Minnesota food shelves.

The funding comes as the federal government shutdown threatens grocery benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Minnesota Family Investment Program for 440,000 Minnesotans.

Stacy Lund is the Director of Food Access for Catholic Charities in St. Cloud. She says the organization is preparing for an influx of new users of its food shelf in the coming weeks.

Donations are always welcome. Our door is always open for that. We are definitely managing what we have. It might mean potentially down the road having to decrease the amount of food we are giving to recipients in order to stretch it a little bit further. But we're hoping we don't get ourselves into that situation.

For people new to the food shelf, there are some financial guidelines, and they do prefer that you make an appointment ahead of time. The Catholic Charities Food Shelf is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays, they are open for seniors.

For residents age 60 and older, Senior Dining at Whitney is also an option. And, Lund says, they offer Senior Frozen Meals that they distribute from the food shelf that people can take home.