ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two men who were found guilty of distributing fentanyl in Minnesota, resulting in the death of a Mille Lacs Reservation man, have been sentenced.

Forty-eight-year-old Dimitric Wilson was sentenced to 21 years in prison, and 51-year-old Allen Goodwin was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Wilson obtained fentanyl from a source in Detroit and distributed it in Wisconsin and Minnesota to lower-level traffickers, including Goodwin. In July 2023, Goodwin sold fentanyl to a 38-year-old man living on the Mille Lacs Reservation. The next morning, the victim injected the drugs and died minutes later.

In October 2023, a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper pulled Wilson over on a traffic stop and found hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine hidden in the car.

Wilson also tried to sell fentanyl to a police informant while he was on pre-trial release.