Minnesota Father and Daughter Set Guinness World Record

A Minnesota father and daughter have achieved the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team. KJ and Casey Millhone, of Wayzata have officially been named as World Record holders alongside teammates Bobby Johnson and Rod Price, both from Florida.

The team has been confirmed as Guinness World Record Holders completing the estimated 2,350-mile journey down the river in 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes, paddling constantly from April 22 to May 10 to reach Mile Mark Zero in the Gulf of Mexico.

The attempt means KJ, aged 62, is now the oldest person to hold the record, while daughter Casey, aged 20, is the youngest female to do so.

Casey said: “I didn’t have a lot of context or experience going into this, but along the way I learned that I could be an equal part of this greatness – that was an incredible feeling.”

KJ added: “I wouldn’t have tried this if Casey hadn’t wanted to do it. She was the one who held us together throughout the journey, which has made me as proud as I can be.”

To obtain the record, the team paddled day and night in shifts, battling exhaustion, extreme weather conditions and dangerous sections of the Mississippi.

Casey continued: “The amount of people along the river who knew and cared about what we were doing was mind blowing.

“Having such massive vessels and all of the people whose whole lives are the river talking about us in this tiny, 23-foot canoe, and knowing that we’d earned a spot alongside them was truly amazing.”

KJ and Casey were joined on the challenge by teammates Bobby Johnson and Rod Price, both recognized and decorated paddlers from Florida.

To find out more about Team MMZero and their challenge, visit https://mmzero.org/.