E-bikes are becoming more common on Minnesota roads. In Minnesota, you must be 15 years of age or older to ride an e-bike, and no license or registration is required. E-bikes are currently regulated like regular bicycles, but there are specific criteria an electric-assisted bicycle must meet to be classified as such, including having pedals, a seat, and a motor of 750 watts of less. E-bikes can be ridden on bike paths, trails, and roads. Riders are advised to yield to pedestrians and alert others when passing and follow all traffic laws.

Mike Bryant Weighs In

Attorney Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says there have been accidents involving e-bikes in the state and the amount of e-bikes on roads and trails has increased. Bryant says the main concern with e-bikes is the speed they go compared with bicycles and pedestrians, who use many of the same trails and paths. Class 1 and 2 e-bikes can go up to 20 MPH while Class 3 can go up to 30 MPH.

E-Bikes in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson addressed e-bike concerns on his appearance on WJON last Friday. He says the city of St. Cloud will be watching closely to see what Sartell does in regards to an ordinance involving e-bikes. Anderson would like to establish a similar ordinance so there isn't confusion while riding through the metro area.

