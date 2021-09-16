Minnesota Drought Conditions Remain Relatively Unchanged

UNDATED -- New data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows little change in Minnesota's drought conditions over the last week.

Much of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought while southern Minnesota is either in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.

Get our free mobile app

Benton, Sherburne, and the eastern half of Stearns County remain in severe drought despite some recent rainfall. Parts of far western Stearns County are now considered abnormally dry.

Nearly 59% of Minnesota remains in at least severe drought, nearly the same as last week.

A small swath of northwestern Minnesota is still considered exceptional drought status.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.