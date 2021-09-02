Extreme Drought Conditions Drop in Minnesota

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Last weeks rain fall helped the states drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor updated its information Thursday saying 38 percent of the state is now in an extreme drought.

All of Benton and Sherburne Counties and the eastern half of Stearns county are now in a Severe Drought status.

Photo: US Drought Monitor

Last week the extreme drought status was for 58 percent of the state.

More rain is expected to arrive in the St. Cloud Metro area around mid to late afternoon.

 

