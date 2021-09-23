Minnesota Drought Conditions Improving

UNDATED -- Recent rainfall has significantly improved the drought conditions in central Minnesota over the last week.

The tri-county area has been upgraded from severe drought to moderate drought status.

Parts of northern Minnesota remain in extreme drought, but the U.S. Drought Monitor maps show only pockets of extreme drought when just a week ago nearly the entire swath of northern Minnesota was in extreme drought and the Red Lake area was in exceptional drought.

All of southern Minnesota is classified either as in a moderate drought, abnormally dry, or no drought conditions listed.

