Minnesota DPS Readies for New License Plate Demand

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is gearing up for a series of new license plates that will be available starting in January.

According to officials at the DPS, The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office plate will feature the red handprint, which is synonymous with the MMIR movement, representing the high rates of violence that affect Indigenous people across Minnesota and the nation, as well as a ribbon skirt representing resilience, survival, identity and connection to the earth. Funds collected from that plate will go to the Gaagige-Mikwendaagoziwag Reward Account to assist in bringing attention to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives

Get our free mobile app

Six Minnesota sports teams will get special plates, with money going toward charitable organizations set up by each team. The new team plates include:

Viking

Twins,

Timberwolves

Lynx

Wild

United

In addition, the Lion’s Club, a nonprofit service organization, will get its plate benefiting the Lion’s charitable foundation.

Finally, at the request of residents, the Minnesota Legislature authorized a blackout plate. The plate, with a black background and white letters, has become popular in other states.

The Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, Lions Club, and blackout plates will be available on January 1st. The Wild, United, and MMIR plates will be available sometime after January but no official dates have been set.

To see all Minnesota plate designs, find the brochure here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES