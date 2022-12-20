Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years.

The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if wolves are taken off the federally protected list.

DNR Wildlife section manager Kelly Straka says "The DNR is continuing Minnesota's longstanding commitment to wolf conservation and ensuring that our wolf population remains healthy and stable".

There are six goals in the plan designed to support Minnesota's vision for wolves.

The goals are to maintain a well-connected and resilient wolf population, collaborate with diverse partners to collectively support wolf plan implementation, minimize and address human-wolf conflicts, inform and engage the public about wolves in Minnesota, conduct research to inform wolf management and administer the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public and partners.

