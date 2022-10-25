Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake

RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter.

There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches.

The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population to be at a healthy and sustainable level with a wide range of fish sizes.

Last winter the bag limit was four fish to reduce the surplus of spawning stock to help promote the success of new year classes.

The new regulations go into effect on November 1st.

The open water regulations will be determined after the winter harvest is complete.

