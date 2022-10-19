Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener

UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt.

Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas.

In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above the management goals. Many permit areas are allowing hunters to harvest up to three deer, or up to five in chronic wasting disease zones. Most crops are expected to be harvested by the start of the firearms deer season in the central zone.

In the south, weather conditions had no impact on the deer herd overall. The habitat is in good shape and the overall deer populations are strong in the south.

In the northwest zone, the deer numbers appear to be in good shape despite some weather mortality farther north. Hunters who do their research and spend time in the woods should have plenty of opportunities to harvest deer.

In the northeast, many permit areas are still struggling to recover deer numbers. The DNR says the best harvest opportunities will be in the southern portion of the northeast region where the numbers are higher and populations were less affected by the deep snow and severe winter.

More than 400,000 deer hunters are expected to take to the woods and farm fields when the season opens on Saturday, November 5th.

