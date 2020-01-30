Minnesota Democrats Turn Up Heat On GOP Over Insulin Prices

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Democrats have put the long-running dispute over insulin affordability back in the spotlight.

They unveiled a bill just ahead of the 2020 session that they say combines the best of both Democratic and Republican proposals.

Democrats and Republicans were unable despite months of talks to come up with a compromise that they could have passed during a special session last year.

Speaker Melissa Hortman says the bill will be fast-tracked in the House. Senate Republicans say they'll offer their own plan.