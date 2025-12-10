UNDATED (WJON News) -- Emergency responders were kept busy on the Minnesota roadways on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from noon through 9:00 p.m., they responded to 156 crashes, with 15 injuries. They also assisted with 10 spinouts and 220 vehicles that went off the road.

Crash Round Up Around Central Minnesota

At about 9:30 a.m., there was a crash on Highway 23 at Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township. A semi was northbound on Highway 23, attempting to make a U-turn. A car was northbound on Highway 23. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the car, 58-year-old Bobby Washington of St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 1:00 p.m., there was a crash on Highway 27 and Highway 238 in Little Falls in Morrison County. A car was going west on Highway 27. Another car was going east on Highway 27, attempting to turn northbound on 120th Street. The two vehicles collided, and then the first vehicle struck the back of a semi. Forty-four-year-old Yulisca Robinson of Long Prairie was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was hurt in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Monticello in Wright County. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. All the vehicles were going east on I-94 near Highway 25 when they collided. Forty-three-year-old Erick Cavada of Lakeville was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

A man blowing snow was hurt when he was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. on Highway 95 in Princeton Township in Mille Lacs County. A pickup was traveling east when it collided with the snowblower and the man operating it at the bottom of a driveway. Sixty-eight-year-old Paul Longley of Princeton was taken to M Health Fairview in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Snow and ice are creating hazardous road conditions across parts of Minnesota on Wednesday. Anne Meyer is with Mn-DOT:

Our crews will be busy at work. We want you to give them plenty of room to do their job safely. So that means staying back at least ten car lengths. If you can safely get around them, it's really challenging in some conditions. Do your part to keep safe, and everybody will get through this latest round of snow

Before heading out today, Meyer encourages you to check out the latest road conditions at 511mn.org or by calling 5-1-1.