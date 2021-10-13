Minnesota Court: Workers’ Comp Can’t Cover Medical Marijuana

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court says workers' compensation for injured employees doesn't cover medical marijuana because the drug remains illegal under federal law.

The high court issued a pair of rulings Wednesday that overturned lower court orders for employers to pay for medical marijuana to treat work-related injuries.

Federal law prohibits the prescribing and possession of marijuana regardless of state laws authorizing it.

The court says that blocks employers from being required to pay for medical cannabis.

Justice Margaret Chutich wrote in dissent that the effect is to prevent injured workers who suffer intractable pain from receiving the relief medical cannabis can bring.