Minnesota Congressional Delegation Responds To US Capitol Chaos [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Washington, DC -- It was a scene some say they have never seen and will never forget.

Thousands described as pro-Trump protesters created a chaotic scene at the nation's Capitol Wednesday and reports indicate there was a shooting after the crowd stormed the complex, leading to a lockdown. The group had gathered to protest the scheduled counting of the Electoral College votes for the Presidential race. At one point, Capitol police issued this statement:

"All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: Due to an external security threat located on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover."

Members of Minnesota's Congressional delegation tweeted their reaction. Keep scrolling to see video footage from the Capitol Building as well as a photo gallery.