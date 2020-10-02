Which Minnesota Republicans Had Close Contact With Trump During His Visit?

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - An unknown number of Minnesotans had close contact with President Trump during his visit to the state on Wednesday, prior to his announcement that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them: Republican US Senate candidate Jason Lewis:

His Facebook page had this message Friday morning:

Following news of President Trump’s positive COVID test and given Congressman Lewis’ interaction with President Trump on Wednesday, the Jason Lewis for Senate campaign released the following statement:

“Congressman Lewis wishes the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery and is looking forward to seeing them back on the campaign trail once they are well. The Congressman is feeling fine and displaying no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution he has already begun the self quarantine process and will be getting COVID tested as soon as possible.

Minnesota Republican Congressmen Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber were among those who were on Air Force One Wednesday:

The Republican leader of the Minnesota House also had a closeup with the President:

State Sen. Paul Gazelka was also there on the tarmac to greet the President and as you can see, all were practicing social distancing:

screen grab from Fox 9 video

- until it was time for a photo op:

screen grab from Fox 9 video

Here is the full video from which the images above were taken:

The president also attended a private fundraiser in Shorewood and a rally at the Duluth airport before heading back to the White House.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Associated Press is reporting top Trump aide Hope Hicks made the trip to Minnesota, saying she was "among the White House aides who accompany Trump on the trip. She feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One."

Hicks tested positive Thursday.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: Remember President Trump's Visit to Rochester?