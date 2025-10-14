UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the third consecutive year, enrollment across Minnesota State colleges and universities is on the rise, driven by efforts to keep higher education affordable and aligned with workforce demands.

Chancellor Scott Olson:

Our colleges are up about 5.2% across the system, and our universities are up 2.3% across the system. So overall, we're up over 4% for the system as a whole, and that's terrific.

Fall 2025 marks the second year of the North Star Promise, a scholarship program that provides free college tuition for Minnesota students with a family Adjusted Gross Income below $80,000.

Of the seven universities in the Minnesota State System, St. Cloud State University is the only one that lost enrollment this fall, compared to last fall. However, it is still the second largest university in the system. Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall had the largest increase.

#1). Minnesota State - Mankato 15,721 (up 470)

#2). St. Cloud State - 9,646 (down 517)

#3). Southwest Minnesota State - 8,538 (up 728)

#4). Metropolitan State - 7,037 (up 386)

#5). Winona State - 6,170 (up 110)

#6). Minnesota State - Moorhead - 4,414 (up 470)

#7 - Bemidji State - 4,113 (up 37)

Of the schools that make up the system's colleges, Normandale Community College had the biggest increase, with 962 additional students. Central Lakes College had the biggest decline with a loss of 583 students.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College increased fall enrollment by 181 students with a total fall enrollment now at 4,185.