Minnesota Chef Dishes on ‘Chopped’ Experience

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - Fans of The Food Network show "Chopped" saw a familiar face competing in Tuesday night's episode.

Krewe Restaurant co-owner Mateo Mackbee was one of the four contestants hoping to impress the judges with his cooking.

Mackbee filmed the show about eight months ago and had to keep it under wraps until the show aired.

He says just like the viewers at home, the contestants have no idea what ingredients are inside each basket.

As soon as you open the basket and pull things out your mind instantly starts racing as to what you can make from them. I tried to let one of the ingredients kind of tell me which direction I should go.

The episode was entitled Grilling on the Edge. Some of the dishes Mackbee created included, Top sirloin panzanella salad w/ grilled poblano and Maple-glazed pork loin w/ charred broccoli & corn salad.

Mackbee says once that clocks starts it's a challenge to drown out the noise.

You're listening to the other contestants doing their work, the judges are talking to you, people are running back and forth. I just tried to stay focused on my station and make sure I got everything plated in time.

Mackbee made it to the final round before he was eventually chopped.

He says it was an incredible experience and he's received a ton of support from the central Minnesota community since the show aired.

As for if customers will be seeing any of the dishes created in the show popping up on the Krewe menu, Mackbee says you never know.