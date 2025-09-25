UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee will be touring several locations in central Minnesota on Thursday that are looking for state funding in the next bonding bill.

The sites they'll be visiting include the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub in Sartell, Sauk Rapids PFAS abatement and mitigation, St. Cloud State University, St. Joseph Northland Business Center, Cold Spring Wastewater Treatment Facility, The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, downtown St. Cloud revitalization, and Benton County Road 1 safety improvements.

The bipartisan tour will consider the proposals for inclusion in a 2026 Capital Investment Bill.