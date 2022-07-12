Minnesota Beers Win Awards At U.S. Open Beer Championships

OXFORD, OHIO -- A handful of Minnesota breweries won awards Monday at the U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio.

Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley was named one of the Top Ten Breweries in the country.

Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud won a gold medal for its Drop Forge Milk Stout, and a silver medal for its Black Flag Black IPA.

Spilled Grain in Annandale won a gold medal for its No More Mr. Rice Guy Lager, a gold medal for its Flash Hope, and they won a silver medal for its Grapefruit Highest Point IPA.

Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake won a bronze medal for its Belgian Quad, and a silver medal for its root beer.

Forgotten Star won two gold medals and two silver medals.

Wabasha Brewing won a bronze medal.

Breweries sent more than 9,000 brews representing over 150 styles of beer to be judged.