Film Based On Minnesota Novel Playing In Theatres Friday

FILM BASED ON MINNESOTA NOVEL IS GETTING RAVE REVIEWS

This year, people have really been focused on the injustices in our society; with the desire of many to make life better for all people. If you want to understand perspectives of other people's culture and life struggle, here is your chance.

The film, Neither Wolf Nor Dog, was audience financed with only 18 shooting days, a small crew, a 95 year old star, and was self distributed in small towns. Amazingly, it is outperforming Hollywood releases.

The movie is coming back to the Marcus Parkwood Cinema this Friday, October 30th. and will be returning to the Marcus Parkwood for at least two weeks, looking at possibly having it's widest release ever.

Star Dave Bald Eagle died at the age of 97 before the films release; His obituary was the most read feature in the world on the BBC.

LONGEST FIRST RUN RELEASE OF ANY MOVIE IN US CINEMAS IN 4 YEARS

Steven Lewis Simpson is the Director of this film based on the Minnesota award winning novel "Neither Wolf Nor Dog." The film has been making magic ever since it's release; NPR's "All Things Considered" team has discussed Bald Eagle, as possibly being "the world's most interesting man." The film has been out for a few years, but continues to roll across the country, and has been rated by RottenTomatoes by audiences at a 95% positive rating, with even the critics close behind at 82%.

You can listen to my interview with Director Steven Lewis Simpson Here.

LEFT FOR DEAD

Dave Bald Eagle was left for dead during D-Day. Co-star, Christopher Sweeney was awarded the Silver Star from the Gulf War. Co star Richard Ray Whitman who was never in the service, actually spend the most days under fire during the 71 day occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973, where the government fired hundreds of thousands of bullets at American Indian Movement Activists. Dave Bald Eagle had relatives at the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 and the films' climax was actually filmed at Wounded Knee... sacred ground for the stars of the show.

VIEW THE TRAILER

The movie has been available for a few years, but I can't think of a better way to show our support for the Native American Community than by pulling together and viewing this film at our local Marcus Parkwood Cinema.

