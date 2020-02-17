Minneapolis Woman Held in Death of Boyfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The girlfriend of a man found dead in a Minneapolis apartment is being held on possible charges in his death.

Reports say the man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the apartment he shared with the woman. Friends identify the victim as 39-year-old Joseph ``Moochie`` McRunnel.

Police were called to the apartment for ``unknown trouble.`` McRunnel was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was first taken to a detox facility and then booked into jail pending possible charges this week.