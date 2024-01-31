MSP Airport Passenger Traffic Increased by 11 Percent in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport continues to take off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airport surpassed 34.7 million total passengers in 2023, closing in on its all-time record of 39.5 million passengers set in 2019.
The 2023 total marks an 11 percent increase compared to 2022.
Airlines served 156 nonstop destinations from MSP in 2023, up from 145 destinations in 2022. The airport is projected to grow to 161 nonstop destinations in 2024.
The top airlines at MSP based on 2023 passenger market share were Delta at 70 percent, Sun Country at 11 percent, Southwest, United, and American all at five percent, and Spirit at one percent.
