Largest Makeover Ever at MSP Terminal 1 Getting Underway

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The largest makeover ever at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is about to begin.

The MAC and Delta Airlines are partnering on $242 million in interior renovations to transform six concourses and 75 gate areas in Terminal 1.

The multi-year project will be the single largest interior renovation of passenger gate areas and concourses since it opened in 1962.

Officials say they are creating a brighter, more modern gateway to elevate the passenger experience.

A public launch of the renovations will be held Thursday. The MAC will also give an update on other 2024 Terminal 1 projects that will be occurring simultaneously with the Airport Modernization Program which will streamline check-in and security processes, expand passenger facilities, and improve airline capacity.

