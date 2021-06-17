Minneapolis Police Treating Body Parts Discovery As Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police are treating the discovery of body parts along a road near the Mississippi River as a homicide.

A passerby called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m. to report the incident.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says investigators are treating the case as a homicide because the loss of the parts would ``likely not be survivable.'' Elder says that the appearance of the parts indicates that the death would ``be relatively recent.''

He says the gender of the parts was unknown.

Homicide and crime lab investigators were collecting evidence at the scene.

