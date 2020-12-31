Minneapolis Police Shoot, Kill Man During Traffic Stop
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city's south side Wednesday night.
The shooting was the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd died in May while being arrested by four officers, and stirred anxiety about renewed protests in the city.
Officers were carrying out a traffic stop on a man they said was suspected of a felony.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired at officers first and pledged to release body-camera video on Thursday.
Police have released no details of the slain man, including his race.
The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling an investigation.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app