Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to several armed robberies.

Thirty-year-old Keanu Ross pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of robbery and one count of firing a gun during a crime.

According to court documents on February 4th, 2020, Ross entered a Speedway gas station in Columbia Heights, pulled a gun and demanded cash. Ross stole $140 in cash, various tobacco products, and several lottery tickets before fleeing in a vehicle waiting for him several blocks away.

Eight days later, Ross entered another Speedway in Fridley, showed a gun and demanded cash. Ross left again with over $700 in cash, tobacco products and lottery tickets.

Court records show two days later, Ross and another man drove to a Super 8 Hotel in Brooklyn Center. The men entered to hotel and ordered the employee to the ground. Ross and the man took the employee's cell phone and car keys and over $550 from the hotel. The men told the employee to run and as the employee left he heard multiple gunshots.

The suspects attempted to drive way, when their vehicle got stuck in a snowbank, causing Ross and the other man to flee on foot.

According to documents, later that day, Ross was arrested during a traffic stop in Minneapolis. Officers say Ross had a .38 caliber semiautomatic in his possession, which was later identified as the same gun used in the Super 8 robbery.

Sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.